Garrison man dies in farming accident

A man has died suddenly in a farming accident in Co Fermanagh.

The PSNI said the man died in the Boho Road area of Enniskillen on Wednesday and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood the man, from the Garrison area was 18-years-old and his death involved a tractor.

The Health and Safety Executive said it is "aware of an incident in the Fermanagh area and is making enquiries."

Democrat sources in Garrision confirmed that the man was from the area but at this time, no further details were available as the close-knit community comes to terms with what is a very sad loss.

Well respected

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said: “The family of the man are a very well respected and community orientated family, not only in the Garrison area, but far beyond.

“The tragic loss of a young life like this is unbearable to contemplate.

“The pain that the family must be going through is totally unknown to most of us.

“This young man had a great and bright future ahead of him, which has been cut short in heart-breaking circumstances.

“My heart goes out to his parents, and the entire family circle at this terrible time.”