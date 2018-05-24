People in Donegal enjoying better weather than some parts of Spain

Temperatures across the county today are expected to be on par with New York as the mercury hits a welcome 21 degrees.

A few well scattered showers and fog will develop during the afternoon and it will be cooler near the coast.

The outlook is for warm and humid weather until midweek of next week with continental air continuing to feed in across Ireland.

People who have travelled to the Iberian peninsula will unfortunately have to deal with thundery showers during this week.

As people decide to enjoy a few barbecues, Safe Food Ireland has plenty of tips for avoiding dodgy tummies.

The authority advises that the biggest issue when barbecuing is making sure food has been cooked thoroughly.