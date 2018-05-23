Celebrity chef Brian McDermott creates 30 new jobs for Moville

Donegal’s celebrity chef Brian McDermott has created 30 new jobs for Moville as part of an ambitious restoration of the former Foyle Hotel.

A €1.5m restoration of the well-known premises on the town’s main street is almost complete, transforming the historic building into a boutique hotel, wine bar and exclusive eatery under the culinary direction of the local chef.

The new premises, which will be known as the Foyle Hotel by Brian McDermott, will open in mid-June and will feature seventeen bedrooms as well as a state-of-the-art function room which is perfect for boutique weddings, and cookery weekends hosted by Brian himself.

In the wine bar and eatery, the focus will be firmly on local produce, with Brian showcasing his own love of Donegal food as well as promoting the county’s heritage and the best of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Seafood will feature strongly on the menus, and with the harbour only kilometres away fresh fish will be on diners’ plates within hours of landing at Greencastle.

Eight full-time and twenty two part-time posts are currently on offer with competitive salary rates, including general manager, head chef, chefs, bar persons, front of house and housekeeping roles.

Brian who recently launched his second cookery book, Brian McDermott’s Donegal Table said it was a dream come true to be able to bring his signature dining experience to his hometown.

“I live in Moville, our family is based here, so to be able to bring thirty jobs to the town and to fulfil my ambition of creating a signature dining and hotel experience in my home town really is a dream come true,” he said.

He said that he hopes to use Donegal's finest ingredients to create a quality experience for visitors: “I’ve spent my career championing local produce, and I want to use Donegal’s finest ingredients to create a quality experience for visitors, whether they’re popping in for a coffee or relaxing over an evening meal.

“In the eatery we’ll be keeping it trendy, serving food throughout the evening with specially selected wines and local beers, all served in a relaxed environment with a focus on excellent customer service.

Both Brian and his wife Brenda grew up going to the Foyle Hotel: “My wife Brenda and I grew up going to the Foyle Hotel, and in fact Brenda used to work there are restaurant manager, so we’ve decided to keep the name to mark that nostalgia. However in creating the Foyle Hotel by Brian McDermott we’re also saying that this is a new, signature location where visitors can expect something different."

The family hope that the hotel will boost tourism and encourage more visitors to this part of Inishowen.

“We’re right on the Wild Atlantic Way, and my Donegal Table will be waiting for when you step through the door, ready for visitors to taste our food,” he said.