Love at first first flight for airport employee

A love-smitten airport employee is looking to find a passenger who captured his heart as she got on board the Dublin to Carrickfinn flight on Tuesday.

Lorcan contacted Highland Radio's 'Nine til Noon Show' on Wednesday morning to find the female passenger who he thinks might be from Donegal.

He said he doesn't know her name - but she sat near the front of the plane which left Dublin at 1.15.

Lorcan said he was wearing a high-viz jacket and is almost six foot tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He felt that they shared a moment when their eyes locked.

Asked to describe the passenger he said she had dark hair.

The Dublin airport employee said he would like to ask her out on a date.