Your chance to win tickets to see Don McLean in Letterkenny

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Don McLean and his band will play a very special concert at Letterkenny’s Clanree Hotel on Sunday, May 27th.

Tickets are now on sale from the Clanree Hotel Reception and An Grianan Theatre Box Office, and TICKETMASTER.IE

Here at the Donegal Democrat, we are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Sunday night's concert.

To be in with a chance of winning, just tell us where Don McLean was born. Please send your answer, your name and address and a contact number via email to james.mcniff@donegaldemocrat.com

All entries must be received by 5pm on Thursday, May 24th, 2018.

Born in New Rochelle, New York, Don McLean is renowned for his multiple hits including American Pie (which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and named the fifth greatest song of the 20th Century by the NEA-RIAA), And I Love You So, Empty Chairs and Vincent.

Awards and accolades throughout his career have included, being inaugurated into the National Academy of Popular Music Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2004 and awarded the BBC Folk Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.