Charity 5k runners all set for take-off

Ireland West Airport, in partnership with Portwest, are set to welcome over 1,000 people to the airport’s runway as they once again host the annual charity 5k runway fun run on Saturday May 26th at 7pm.

Runners and walkers will take-off down the runway and complete a 5km course with a difference. All are welcome to attend what promises to be fantastic evening for all the family, raising much needed funds for three great charities.

All proceeds from the runway run will go towards the airport's three nominated charities for 2018 – Mayo & Roscommon Hospice, Down Syndrome Ireland and CMRF Crumlin.

Looking ahead to the event Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport said ‘We are delighted to once again host the annual charity runway fun run here at the airport.

"Last year's event was a huge success with over 1,500 runners and walkers, of all ages, taking to the famous runway here at the airport. We are delighted to be working with local business Portwest, as the event's new sponsor, and our three charities for 2018 in hosting this fantastic initiative.

"We look forward to making this an enjoyable and memorable experience for all involved this weekend and encourage people of all ages to come down and enjoy a walk or run on our runway and supporting three very worthy charities."

Entry to the event costs €20 per adult and €5 for under-16’s. A special family rate of €40 is available for families of 2 adults and 2 kids.

All participants will receive a special technical race t-shirt and complimentary car parking and refreshments at the airport will be provided on the day.

Participants can sign up and find more information at www.irelandwestairport.com/runwayrun. The number of participants is restricted so register online to avoid disappointment.