Glenties Cathaoirleach rolls up his sleeves and battles gorse fire

Four fire engines made their way to the scene of a gorse fire in Cnoc Fola on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the local community came out alongside Sinn Féin Councillor, John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh to battle the spreading fire.

The fire was extinguished following the arrival of the fire services. Locals took to social media to thank all of those who had battled the fire and paid tribute to the fire services.

Local councillor, Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig appealed to people to be extra vigilant in relation to fires during this dry period of weather.