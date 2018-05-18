Donegal County Council removing crosses that were erected on N13 overnight

Donegal County Council staff have been removing some of the thousands of white wooden crosses that were placed along the main Letterkenny to Derry road overnight.

The council said it has received complaints about the crosses.

A spokeswoman said crosses are being removed that are seen as a hazard to pedestrians and road users.

Council staff have been assessing the crosses and are removing crosses from roundabouts and junctions.

It is understood the crosses were placed by a local pro-life group.

The crosses were placed along the verge of the Letterkenny-bound lane overnight.

They stretch from Bridgend along the N13 to the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny.