BAFTA winner's dad is from Kilcar

The father of the BAFTA winning actor, Brian F. O'Byrne hails from Dunin in the beautiful village of Kilcar.

The actor who has played leading roles in a number of major productions, including Love/Hate, was recently awarded a BAFTA for his powerful portrayal of Steve Jones in the moving series 'Little Boy Blue.'

Steve Jones is the father of murdered school boy Rhys Jones.

A school boy, Rhys, 11, was gunned down on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool, in 2007. The actor dedicated his award to Rhys. O'Byrne won the best supporting actor prize at Sunday night's ceremony for his moving portrayal of Steve Jones in the series.

Brian's father, also Brian is from Kilcar and many of his relations still live there.

In an interview with an American publication, the famous actor said that Dunin in Kilcar was one of his favourite places to be.

The actor's earliest memories are of footing turf and the smell of burning turf brings back memories of Kilcar.