Children get eggcited over new arrival on school farm

Ballyraine National School nurtures a love of all creatures great and small

A new arrival at the Ballyraine National School farm had all of the children extremely eggcited. 

They gathered around the white hen with huge smiles on their faces. 

The new arrival was the talk of the day and the children are greatly enjoying all that the school farm has to offer. 

There is no doubt that the school farm nurtures a great love of all creatures among all those who attend at the Letterkenny-based school. 