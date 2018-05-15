Get set for Daniel and Majella's B&B road trip this evening

Great fun and laughter is guaranteed for viewers as they tune into Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip on RTÉ One this evening at 8.30pm.

During the third series of the programme, they are set for a number of different places and experiences.

From taking in the lavish surroundings of Beechpark Country House in County Clare to going glamping for the very first time in the Burren Glamping in Kilfenora.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Daniel said: "Young people love it, older people love it. I suppose all we have is fun, we go round and we meet a lot of great people."

He said that as he and Majella leave home they are not aware of where they are going or who they may meet on their adventures. The entire journey is a suprise and sometimes they are happy and sometimes they are 'not so thrilled.'

"It's a surprise to us but it seems to work," he said.

He said that the series has given the couple a glimpse of the dynamic of their relationship.

"When we seen it, we were thinking God do we go on like that? We enjoy it too. The people that we meet have a big part to play as well," he said.

He said that he and Majella watch the programme back as they are doing the voice overs and they find themselves laughing at some of the events that take place.

"We laugh at ourselves. We don't realise how we interact or we certainly didn't before we started," he said.

The singer said that the couple receive very little direction: "However we do things is very much up to ourselves."

He said that the couple were delighted to get back to Donegal again on this occasion.