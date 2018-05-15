House which is situated on the Wild Atlantic Way is being continually defaced

A councillor has asked Donegal County Council what they can do in relation to a house that is being continually being defaced on the outskirts of Falcarragh.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Séamus Ó'Domhnaill said that the owner of the house which is located on the route of the Wild Atlantic Way is being continually defaced.

He said that local people came together and painted the house but feel deflated after the house was once again defaced.

“It is continually being defaced. I am asking the planning department to have a look at this issue,” he said.

The house is located beside an historic church which attracts tourists during the busy summer season.

Cllr. Ó'Domhnaill said that he had written to Donegal County Council in relation to the issue but had not received a response.

He said that in cases where councillors do not get a response they feel powerless.

The meeting heard that the owner of the property was 'so annoyed' in relation to the defacement of the house.

“One of the senior planners should be informed about this. Bring this issue to the powers that be. It just deflates the whole community,” he said.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Sinn Féin Councillor, John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh agreed with councillor Ó'Domhnaill.

He said that the house was situated on one of the main tourist routes in Europe, the Wild Atlantic Way and that something ought to be done.

He urged Donegal County Council to clarify what role they play in such cases and to clarify what they can do in relation to the matter: “It looks bad.”