Over twenty people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital
23 people awaiting admission at LUH this morning
According to the latest trolley watch report, there were 23 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.
Three people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 20 were waiting on wards.
Nationally, there were 438 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.
University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded hospital with 67 people waiting to be admitted there.
