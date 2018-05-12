Love is in the air at Donegal Londis store!

If you're looking for love, then Londis, Mountcharles is the place to go.

Sofie Gallagher and Liam Kennedy, who got married last week, met in Sheerin's Londis while working there ten years ago, while they were still at school. It was not the first time for this to happen, as Liam's brother, Sean met his wife, Helena (Kerrigan), also in Londis, prior to that.

After Sofie and Liam's wedding, they made the trip back to Londis last week to get ice cream cones.

The happy couple are pictured behind the till in Sheerin's, while the four bridesmaids are lined up to receive their cones - Deborah Doody, Ellie Chambers, Geraldine Sheerin and Sharon McIntyre.