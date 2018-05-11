St. Mary's NS Ardara students give speed warning to motorists

The pouring rain didn't dampen the spirits of those who stood outside of St. Mary's Ardara National School recently to warn motorists about the dangers of speeding.

The Road Safety Officer (RSO) with Donegal County Council, Brian O'Donnell was present alongside teachers, pupils, parents and members of the local gardaí.

During the morning the children handed in leaflets through the windows of vehicles which outlined the dangers of breaking the speed limit to those who were driving past the school.

The idea was that of Principal Anita Finnerty who invited officials to the school to highlight the issues affiliated with the road which runs outside of the school.

There has been an issue with motorist driving past the school too quickly in the past.

Many of the school children who live in houses across the road from the school make their daily journey to school by crossing the busy road to get to their school.

Mr. O'Donnell said that the day was organised on the invitation of the principal.

He said that should there be money available that traffic calming measures will be undertaken on the road outside of the school which leads into the town.

“We may be able to implement a road calming scheme which would allow for more signage and extra lines and such which would help ensure the safety of all concerned,” he said.

He said that those who take to the road should drive within the 50k/p/h speed limit no matter what hour of the day it is.

“The speed limit is the speed limit and it is there to be adhered to. It is there for a reason,” he said.

He said that the rain did not deter the children from the road safety exercise which was enjoyed by all.

The children also gave drivers an air freshener.

The fresh-smelling air freshener had warnings relating to road written on it.

Children who took part in the day enjoyed the social event and also learnt valuable lessons in relation to road safety awareness which Mr. O'Donnell thought was positive.

Mr. O'Donnell said that some drivers may get into the habit of driving too quickly and that the occasion on Thursday would remind them to slow down and adhere to the required speed limit.

The DCC official said that speeding is not particular to any town or village in Donegal but rather across all roads in the county.

“We need to make sure that people are slowing down and keeping within the speed limit,” he said.

He added that those who decide to speed should remember and show concern for those other drivers who want to keep within the speed limit and reach their destination safely.

He said that the day “was a huge success” and that it was something that they may plan to do again in the future.

He said: “People ought to slow down, full stop no matter what time of the day it is.

“Adhere to the speed limits, they are there for a reason.

“I would appeal to all road users to slow down and keep within the speed limit.”

He said that people ought to give themselves extra time when planning their journeys and in that regard they wouldn't feel like they had to drive quicker.

For anyone who like further information on road safety and road safety measures are urged to go to the Donegal County Council website where they will find a lot of useful information. I

The address is www.donegalcoco.ie.

Information is also available on the Road Safety Authority website at www.rsa.ie.