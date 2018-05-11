Raphoe farmer is milk supplier of the Year

A Raphoe woman has been acknowledged for her contribution to dairy farming excellence at the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

As well as being awarded the prize for Best Supplier in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme, Lorna Fitzpatrick went on to scoop the overall award for Milk Supplier of the Year.

She is the first woman to win this accolade since the awards began 11 years ago.

The annual Aurivo Milk Quality awards recognise the standard of excellence in dairy farming by Aurivo milk suppliers, as well as their dedication and commitment to milk production in the previous year.

Prizes were awarded at a special ceremony at the Radisson Hotel which was held in Sligo on May 9th.

In 2016, Lorna and her husband Paul took over the running of the farm from Lorna’s parents, Russell and Kathleen Porter.

Their children, Luke, Reece and Amy, all help out with calf rearing. In 2017, 148 British Friesian cows were milked, producing 6,000 litres each.

The Chief Executive of Aurivo, Aaron Forde, said: “Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and that’s down to the unfaltering commitment of over 1,000 suppliers across Ireland. The Milk Quality Awards celebrate the excellent standard of milk they produce every day.

“ I would like to personally congratulate Lorna on her success, which is well deserved. We look forward to a continued partnership with all our suppliers and to further strengthening our market position, both nationally and internationally.”

The Chairman of Aurivo, Pat Duffy, said: “Aurivo and its dairy farmers from 13 counties are committed to delivering the highest quality milk: “The hard work and dedication of our suppliers ensures that our high standards are consistently met and that should be commended.”