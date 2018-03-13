Donegal could be on super yacht trail

The Donegal coast could potentially become a haven for super yachts, a meeting of Glenties Municipal District heard today.

Donegal County Council head of Tourism, Barney McLaughlin said that the 'Cool Route' extends from the south of cork, up the western front and into Norway.

He said that Holland and Amsterdam were very interested in the initiative and have requested to be associated with the venture.

Mr. McLaughlin said that the advantage of this project was that the owner of the yachts fly in to the area and stay for a period of around two weeks which is very beneficial to the local economy.