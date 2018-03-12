Protest at coroner's office calls for inquest in Mary Boyle case

Protesters wearing purple ribbons and holding purple balloons have held a protest

at the offices of Donegal County Coroner demanding an inquest be held into the death of six-year-old Mary Boyle who went missing close to her grandparents’ farm in Ballyshannon 41 years ago.

The missing girl's twin sister Ann was among those who gathered at the surgery of Dr Denis McCauley in Stranorlar on Saturday.

The group handed in a petition of more than 10,000 names demanding that an inquest be held.

Mary disappeared from her grandparents’ homein Cashelard near Ballyshannon in 1977 on March 18th, 1977.

The Justice For Mary Boyle campaign group held the protest ahead of the 41st anniversary of the six-year-old’s disappearance.

Mary is Ireland's longest missing child.

Numerous searches and investigations have failed to shed any light on her disappearance.

Mary’s cousin Joe Craig, said time was running out to find out exactly what happened to her.

“This needs to happen so that justice can be served and that the person behind Mary’s disappearance can be brought to justice,” he said. “Time is running out and we simply cannot allow this to be dragged on any longer.”

Ann Doherty holding a photograph of her twin sister Mary Boyle, pictured with her son Ryan and daughter Chloe at the vigil protest organised by The Justice For Mary Boyle campaign. INDD130318 TG3