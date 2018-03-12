Donegal schools attend Keep Safe road show

Up to 100 children from Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Scoil Cholmcille NS and St. Patrick’s N.S. Lurgybrack in Letterkenny attended a Health and Safety Authority ‘Keep Safe’ event on Thursday at the Aura Complex, Letterkenny.

A range of state agencies and organisations came together to deliver the programme which is directed at 5th and 6th class pupils.

It aims to promote safety and community awareness through involving the children in a series of interactive scenarios with a strong safety theme.

Patrick Corr from the Civil Defence gives a demonstration on CPR during last Thursday's ‘Keep Safe’ event for school children at the Aura Complex, Letterkenny. Photo: Clive Wasson.

Speaking at the event, Joanne Harmon, Education Manager with the Health and Safety Authority said: “The Keep Safe initiative teaches children about a whole range of hazards and situations, from safety around electricity, to farm and water safety.

“All of the activities are designed to be fun, interactive and informative.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended and participated in the event. The enthusiasm of the pupils, their teachers and the agencies make this a really worthwhile event.”

The aims of the one day ‘Keep Safe’ event are to help children to:

- become aware of personal and home safety,

- learn how to react to dangerous situations,

- foster good citizenship,

- learn how to recognise hazards and manage risks,

- learn how to stay safe within the context of, for example, road safety, water safety, fire safety and site safety.

The agencies and organisations that were represented include the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), Bus Eireann, Irish Water Safety, Coast Guard, Teagasc, Fire Services, Civil Defence, Donegal Mountain Rescue and An Garda Síochaná.

Students trying out the mountain rescue shelter. Photo Clive Wasson