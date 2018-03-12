Funding approved for family resource centre in Raphoe

An application by Springboard Raphoe Family Support Project has been approved to provide a Family Rescource Centre for the Finn Valley Area.

Springboard was established in 2002 and since then has been providing family support in the Finn Valley, Lagan Valley, Lifford, Castlefin and Buncrana Primary Care Team (PCT) areas.

Raphoe Springboard is one of 11 applications that have been approved out of a total of 46 applications received by the Department.

The news has been welcomed by Pat the Cope Gallagher TD, Leas-Cheann Comhairle and Donegal TD and Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh.

Deputy Gallagher said the decision will ensure current services can now be enhanced with €160,000 in current funding being made available each year.

He paid tribute to Raphoe Springboard for the very comprehensive application submitted by them, resulting in the good news as announced by the Minister.

Minister McHugh said the number of Family Resource Centres in Ireland is set to grow from 109 to 120, with the addition of 11 new centres this year.

“This Family Resource Centre carries out important work, with a range of activities and the implementation of a number of courses including afterschool cubs, Parent Plus Programmes, Transition Programme for students, Adult Programmes as well as the provision of a community minibus, and I am delighted to see them benefit under today’s announcement,” he said.

Direct services

This centre provides direct services to children and works hard to build support networks for families in the community, and I wish to commend Corina Catterson-Flynn and her team on their successful application.”

Cllr. Martin Harley, also welcomed the funding, “Family Resource Centres are an integral part of our local communities and the work carried out by Raphoe Springboard is of great benefit to Raphoe and the surrounding areas and I wish to congratulate them on their hard work in this regard.”

The announcement is part of a range of initiatives announced for Family Resource Centres as part of Budget 2018. Tusla is investing a total of €16.37 million into the Family Resource Centre Programme in 2018, an increase of 21% compared to 2017.