Sunday's weather in Donegal

Met Éireann are forecasting a mainly dry day with sunny spells. The early morning mist and fog has largely cleared and it's not a bad morning, perfect for a wee walk or a run - and don't forget before you go out to spoil your mammy - breakfast in bed at the very least!

Later today a few isolated showers may develop during the late afternoon. A cold start with a touch of frost in places, temperatures will climb to between 8 and 12 Celsius in light, locally moderate, east to southeast breezes.