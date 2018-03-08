Donegal businesses to the fore at Enterprise Week

Donegal businesses were to the fore this week as Local Enterprise Week got off to a fantastic start in the county with superb events at venues all over Donegal.

The week-long programme got off to a brilliant start on Monday morning when Donagh Kelly of the KN Group delivered a masterclass of business thinking with a superb keynote speech in Solis Lough Eske, Donegal town.

The opening event was followed by three more Donegal businesses – Irish Pressings, KER Group and Moll Industries – taking centre stage in a workshop on building a niche business and the celebration of Donegal business continued to the end of the opening day.

In Buncrana on Monday night, six manufacturing businesses in Donegal were celebrated in the launch of the short film and book “Donegal – We Make Things,” bringing to an end a hugely inspirational start to a great week.

“I don’t think we could have found a more fitting way to start Local Enterprise Week in Donegal than to have put so many Donegal people in business out front and centre stage so we could learn from them and celebrate their success,” Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney said this week.

Of course events continued across the county on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with more to choose from on Friday.

To book events, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/donegal or send an e.mail to patricia.clarke@leo.donegalcoco.ie or phone 0749160735.

Caption, Main pic: Six Donegal businesses who featured in the book and film “Donegal - We Make Things” pictured with Anton Savage at the launch in Buncrana on Monday night as part of Local Enterprise Week. Included are: Andrew McElhinney, O’Donnell’s Bakery; Patrick McLaughlin, Silver Strand Rope Works; Broadcaster Anton Savage; Jay MacBride, MacBride Brothers Joinery; James Cuddihy, Welditz. Back Row from left: Danny MacBride, MacBride Bros Joinery; Mark Patton, Joe Bonnar Metalcraft and Ian Mason, Diorite Solid Surface Technology.