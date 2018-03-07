Roisin cooks up a treat and wins €1,000

Fourth year culinary arts student at Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), Roisin Gillen has been named a winner of this year’s Manor Farm 30-minute cookery challenge.

Roisin, from Donegal Town, competed against a number of other finalists from the prestigious school of culinary arts on Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin.

Taking home €1,000 in prize money, Roisin cooked up a storm with a honey-glazed miso chicken meatball sub with rainbow slaw made with chicken mince.

Eimhear Lee from Arklow was also a winner.

Vincent Carton, Managing Director of Irish chicken producer Manor Farm said: “This is the third year we have hosted this competition with DIT and this year we changed it up a little.

“We have had a lot of creative talent this year so choosing a winner was not easy. It’s great to see what the talent of the future has to offer and DIT’s Culinary Arts Course have top-class students.

Variation

“It’s also great to see the variation of meals being cooked in 30 minutes or less. It goes to show that a nutritious and delicious meal does not have to take tonnes of preparation.”

Each dish was judged on the basis of taste, nutrition, timing, inventiveness and cost.

Winner Roisin Gillen, who works in Heron & Grey in Dublin said; “I’m thrilled to have won the 30-minute Manor Farm competition. The money will go towards paying for my pastry course so I’m absolutely delighted.”