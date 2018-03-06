Trolley watch figures high again in Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

Both Sligo and Letterkenny University Hospitals have recorded significantly high figures for the number of people waiting to be admitted to hospital today.

Latest INMO trolley watch stats show there were 19 people waiting on a hospital bed in Sligo this morning, five on wards, and 14 on trolleys.

In Letterkenny, the situation was worse with 24 people awaiting a bed, five of them waiting on trolleys and 19 on wards.

Letterkenny’s figures showed a big rise from Monday when there were seven people waiting on beds. Sligo’s figure was down from 27 on Monday.

Nationally, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway had the joint highest figures, with 52 people waiting for a bed at each hospital.