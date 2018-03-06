Sheephaven SAC members attend major conference in Limerick

Sheephaven SAC members attended the CFT 2018 AGM and Dive Show last weekend in Limerick, which was hosted by the local dive clubs of Aughinish and Limerick SAC’s.

The Dive Show commenced on Saturday morning. The Dive Officer meeting was attended by Ryan Ward on behalf of club, while club Chairman John Joe Rowland led the Search and Recovery Coordinators meeting on behalf of CFT.

The attendees and delegates at the Irish Underwater Council (CFT) AGM, which was the 56 meeting of the organisation, were informed by Linda Monaghan CFT Officer Manager that there are currently over 2000 members in CFT and last year over 700 certificates were processed for various diving and snorkeling qualifications.

Emerging challenges to the organisation included the new Child Protection legislation and General Data Protection Act, both of which will have to be incorporated into the 81 clubs affiliated to the Irish Underwater Council over the coming year.

CFT is itself affiliated internationally to CMAS and a presentation on changes within its organisational structure was also given at the AGM.

Most significant of these changes is the attempt to re-join CMAS with BSAC after their split some years ago, the reason for this return to join activities is due to the commercialisation of CMAS currently underway.

The other significant news from CMAS is their attempt to have free diving included as an Olympic Sport in time for the Paris Olympics. Apparently free diving was in the original Paris Olympics and it would be considered timely to have it back by the time the Olympics returned to Paris in 2024.

At the end of the presentations and reports from the outgoing Officers, in accordance with the CFT rules, there were elections for a number of posts, namely Vice President, National Diver Officer, PRO and Scientific Officer and these positions were filled by Kiaran Cassane, Ray Yates, Dearn Mc Clintock and Aine Purcell respectively.

CFT President Jean Kellegher, Secretary Sinead Burke, Snorkelling Officer Bernie Larkin and Children’s Officer Fidelma Carroll remained in their posts after one year of a two year appointment.

Finally Sheephaven SAC wishes to express their sincere condolences to the family of Brendan Mc Grath, Newmills, Letterkenny on his recent passing, but also to acknowledge the Clubs appreciation for the generous donation by the family of the deceased to the Sheephaven Search and Recovery Unit. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.