New phase of water main improvement works starting in Letterkenny

Work is to get underway on the latest phase of the water mains replacement project in Letterkenny, with disruption expected for traffic along the town’s High Road area.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is set to commence works on phase two of the High Road/Windyhall project next week.

The work will involve the replacement of 490 metres of pipeline from outside Letterkenny University Hospital, down High Road, ending at St Columba’s Terrace.

The works will be completed by Farrans Construction and are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Phase one has been completed and consisted of the replacement of 270 metres of pipeline outside the orthodontic department close to the hospital roundabout.

A traffic management plan, which has been developed in consultation with Donegal County Council’s roads and water services offices, will be in place once again.

It’s planned to have ‘stop and go’ systems in place along High Road, traffic lights, night works, and where necessary, traffic diversions.

Irish Water say every effort has been made to consider the local businesses and the general public in planning this portion of the works. Phase two will be completed in approximately nine weeks including the Easter holidays, when works will be suspended from March 30th to April 4th.

The work sections will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs. Customers can contact the Irish Water call centre on 1850 278 278 if they have any queries.