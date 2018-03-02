Pup enjoys her first snow day in Donegal

You could be forgiven for thinking that this little puppy is a polar bear cub rather than a Scottish Terrier as she bounds around the front garden enjoying the sight of snow for the first time.

The puppy affectionately known as Megan couldn't believe her little eyes when her owner let her out to play.

The front of the house was a sea of snow rather than the green fields she has become accustomed to in Gaoth Dobhair.

People are being reminded to take extra care of their animals during this cold spate.

