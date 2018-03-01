WEATHER WATCH
Amazing photo shows Ardara waterfall frozen in time
Wintry weather creates stunning scene
Assaeanka waterfall in Ardara, frozen in time
It's one of the most amazing scenes to be captured in this latest arctic cold snap
The majestic Assaeanka waterfall in Ardara, frozen in time - and captured by Mark Sheen photography.
The photograph was posted on the Ardara Town Facebook page and has captured the imagination of many on social media tonight.
A simply beautiful picture.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on