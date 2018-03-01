WEATHER WATCH

Amazing photo shows Ardara waterfall frozen in time

Wintry weather creates stunning scene

Assaeanka waterfall in Ardara, frozen in time

It's one of the most amazing scenes to be captured in this latest arctic cold snap

The majestic Assaeanka waterfall in Ardara, frozen in time - and captured by Mark Sheen photography.

The photograph was posted on the Ardara Town Facebook page and has captured the imagination of many on social media tonight.

A simply beautiful picture.