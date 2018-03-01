Donegal braced as storm expected to hit home

Sub-zero temperatures, blizzard conditions, persistent snow and strong winds are forecast to hit the county this evening as weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the county.

A status red weather warning remains in place across Donegal this evening and will remain in place until Friday, March 2nd at 6am.

Further heavy snowfall is expected in certain parts of the county.

Many sporting events and social events have been cancelled as a result of the adverse weather across the county.

Met Éireann is forecasting persistent snow, blizzard conditions and temperatures of between -1 to -3 degrees in strong to gale force and gusty easterly winds for the region.

People are being urged to check on the elderly and those who are vulnerable during this cold snap.

Road users are being urged to exercise extreme caution while driving.

People should check the Donegal County Council website for information on roads that have been gritted. Road users shouldn't assume any road is ice free.

Friday will remain bitterly cold and windy.

Anyone who wishes to notify the public of further cancellations or closures can do so by notifying the Donegal Democrat via email at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.