All Donegal routes to be gritted at 5pm

Donegal County Council will grit all routes from 5pm this evening.

All road users are being urged to remember that no road is ice free.

The council is asking all members of the public to follow advice and avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors and to heed the advice from local and national media.

Updates are being carried on the council’s social media outlets. Essential and emergency response services will continue to be provided.

The Council may be contacted on the following numbers 074 9153900 until 5pm on Thursday, March 1st and from 9am to 5pm on Friday, March 2nd.

People can also contact the council on 074 9172288 outside of these hours.

Life threatening emergencies should be reported to the emergency services on 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on road conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil #StormEmma #BeastfromtheEast.