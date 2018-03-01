Councillor insists local road needs to be gritted

A local Sinn Féin councillor has said that the road from Andy Wards to Ardsbeg has to be gritted following a number of incidents that took place on Thursday night.

Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó'Fearraigh said that a number of vehicles got into difficulty on the coastal road due to the recent fall of snow and he has called on Donegal County Council to include the road on their gritting network.

The councillor has commended the council for agreeing to send one of the gritting lorries today.

The Cnoc Fola-base public representative said that the gritting lorry is due in the area shortly.