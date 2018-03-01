Local Improvement Schemes funding has been announced for 2018

Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) funding has been announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development (DCRD) for 2018.

Donegal County Council are required to submit a proposed list of LIS applications to DCRD by 28th March, 2018. In order to facilitate this, the Council will continue to accept new LIS applications until close of business on the 13th March, 2018. Applications received after this date cannot be considered for funding in 2018.

Applications already submitted since August 2017 have been retained for consideration for 2018 funding and do not need to be resubmitted.