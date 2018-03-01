Donegal placed on red alert by Met Éireann

Met Éireann has extended their red weather alert to include all counties as weather conditions worsen across the country.

The alert is in effect from Wednesday at 11pm to Friday at 3pm.

Gale force winds, frost, ice and blizzard like conditions are poised to hit the country in the coming days.

The Minister for Education, Richard Bruton has issued a statement saying: "Status red has now been issued for all counties with immediate effect. All schools, third level institutions and colleges will be closed tomorrow and Friday."

Anyone who wishes to notify people of further cancellations or closures can do so by notifying the Donegal Democrat via email at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.