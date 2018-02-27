Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, February 27th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Robert Britton, Dunfanaghy

- Leo Gill, formerly Buncrana

- John Martin, Newtowncunningham

- Bridget O’Connor, Belleek

- Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

Robert Britton, Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Britton, Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy, and formerly Glasgow.

Robert’s remains are reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, 27th February, from 3.30pm until removal at 5pm, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 28th February, followed by cremation at 2pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterrkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Gerry Stewart, Ardeskin, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Gerry Stewart, Ardeskin, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until after rosary at 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Remains leaving his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town for funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Cancer Society & Donegal Prolife c/o any family member. House private on morning of the of the funeral please.

Leo Gill, formerly Maginn Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Leo Gill, formerly of Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

Funeral leaving his home, 4 High Street, Derry on Thursday, 1st March at 9.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill, Buncrana.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

John Martin, Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Martin, Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Bridget O’Connor (née McCafferty), Tonaghorm, Leggs, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Bridget O’Connor (née McCafferty), Tonaghorm, Leggs, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Her remains are reposing at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home from 2pm until 4.30pm with private family time thereafter.

Removal from there at 5.30pm going to Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek via Boa Island arriving at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family home private at all time.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Paul McGinley, Dungloe, formerly of Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

His remains are reposing at his mother's home in Mullaghduff.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with cremation afterwards at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Dungloe Hospital, Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Barbara Hanlon, Killybegs

The death has occurred in Birmingham of Barbara Hanlon, beloved wife of the late Norman Hanlon, Bungostin, Killybegs.

Remains going to the Church of Ireland Church, Lettermacaward on Thursday for funeral service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society.

House Private Please.

