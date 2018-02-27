WEATHER UPDATE

Donegal braces itself for adverse weather conditions

Temperatures set to plummet across the country

Churchill

The county is bracing itself for yet another cold snap with wintry conditions, including frost and snow, forecast for later this week.

The worse snowstorm for three decades is being predicted to hit certain areas of the county in the coming days.

The forecast for tonight warns of severe frost and icy stretches. Forecasters at Met Éireann said that further scattered wintry showers are expected and the lowest temperatures will range from -2 to -6 degrees Celsius.

A status yellow weather alert warning is currently in place for the entire country. The low temperature warning will remain in place until midnight tonight. Weather warnings can change. 

Met Éireann are forecasting exceptionally cold weather for this week.

"Air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts. Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek. A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to extend from the south late Thursday and Thursday night, with significant and disruptive accumulations," the forecast reads.

Some forecasters have said Donegal and the north west may avoid the worst of the bad weather.
Unfortunately, however, the county is unlikely to escape without any snow this week.

Donegal County Council deployed gritters early this morning and many of the roads were ice free. 

Donegal County Council is urging road users to exercise extra vigilance if the predicted spell of bad weather does materialise. The council has also appealed to people to look out for elderly neighbours or those who are vulnerable.

Sinn Féin County Councillor, Adrian Glackin is urging the DCC to make extra gritting resources available for areas in rural Donegal which are not on the current winter gritting routes.

He also commended them for the great work that they are doing. 

People are being asked people to be mindful of older people or vulnerable people living on their own as they may find it difficult to set about their daily tasks. 

You can check out Donegal County Council's winter gritting map on www.donegalcoco.ie.


Irish Water has mobilised its Crisis Management arrangements to deal with operational impacts of the expected severe weather nationwide and the ESB  Networks have said they are on full levels of preparedness for extreme weather.

 

Bus Éireann have confirmed that school transport will operate unless a red weather warning is issued. 