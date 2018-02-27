Donegal braces itself for adverse weather conditions

The county is bracing itself for yet another cold snap with wintry conditions, including frost and snow, forecast for later this week.

The worse snowstorm for three decades is being predicted to hit certain areas of the county in the coming days.

A quick look back at The Big #Snow of 1982: When Ireland came to a standstill #sneachta https://t.co/n0GPydRO9l — Dean Ruxton (@DeanRuxton) February 26, 2018

The forecast for tonight warns of severe frost and icy stretches. Forecasters at Met Éireann said that further scattered wintry showers are expected and the lowest temperatures will range from -2 to -6 degrees Celsius.

A status yellow weather alert warning is currently in place for the entire country. The low temperature warning will remain in place until midnight tonight. Weather warnings can change.

Met Éireann are forecasting exceptionally cold weather for this week.

"Air and ground temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, with significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts. Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek. A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to extend from the south late Thursday and Thursday night, with significant and disruptive accumulations," the forecast reads.

1/2 A very frosty start with ice in parts. Scattered wintry showers down along the east coast to begin, with some falls of snow possible. A dry start elsewhere, however cloud will increase during the day & some scattered wintry outbreaks will spread westwards across the country.. pic.twitter.com/LDdLlLEQ0G February 27, 2018

Some forecasters have said Donegal and the north west may avoid the worst of the bad weather.

Unfortunately, however, the county is unlikely to escape without any snow this week.

Donegal County Council deployed gritters early this morning and many of the roads were ice free.

ALL Routes to be gritted from 6am on Tuesday, 27 February Check map: https://t.co/XBBLRbiznW Assume that no road is ice free #StaySafe #BeWinterReady #Donegal pic.twitter.com/L7T3QAyLM6 — RoadsDCC (@RoadsDCC) February 26, 2018

Donegal County Council is urging road users to exercise extra vigilance if the predicted spell of bad weather does materialise. The council has also appealed to people to look out for elderly neighbours or those who are vulnerable.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/news/299133/donegal-could-be-affected-by-adverse-weather-this-week.html

Sinn Féin County Councillor, Adrian Glackin is urging the DCC to make extra gritting resources available for areas in rural Donegal which are not on the current winter gritting routes.

He also commended them for the great work that they are doing.

People are being asked people to be mindful of older people or vulnerable people living on their own as they may find it difficult to set about their daily tasks.

You can check out Donegal County Council's winter gritting map on www.donegalcoco.ie.



Irish Water has mobilised its Crisis Management arrangements to deal with operational impacts of the expected severe weather nationwide and the ESB Networks have said they are on full levels of preparedness for extreme weather.

Very challenging weather forecast for the coming days, please take note of your MPRN you'll find it on your Suppliers bill (if you get an ebill please write it down now ) IF you lose Supply using your MPRN you can log or get updates here https://t.co/9D73HNABJ7 #staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 27, 2018

Bus Éireann have confirmed that school transport will operate unless a red weather warning is issued.