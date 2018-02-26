Murder accused appears in court in Donegal

A 31-year-old Sligo man, charged with the murder of another Sligo man, appeared at Monday's sitting of Donegal Town District Court.

Richard McLoughlin, Apartment 19, Block D City Gate Apartments, Connolly Street, Sligo, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin at 8 Connolly Street, Sligo on February 24th.

At Monday’s court sitting, Garda Thomas James Gallagher gave evidence of arresting the defendant at O’Connell Street, Ballymote, on February 25th and charging him at Ballymote Garda Station.

The defendant made no reply to the charge, the court heard.

Defense Counsel Keith O’Grady, instructed by Gerry McGovern, solicitor, asked for an urgent psychiatric evaluation.

He said the defendant was currently on medication.

There was no objection from the State.

The defendant was remanded in custody to Friday’s district court sitting in Harristown.

Judge Kevin Kilrane directed that the defendant get psychiatric treatment while in custody.