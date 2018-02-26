Donegal could be affected by adverse weather this week

The Government Task Force on Emergency Planning is to meet today to discuss how the upcoming spate of bad weather will affect the country.

Forecasters are warning that could dip to -10 in some parts of the country this week.

The east and southeast are to be worst affected according to recent forecasters.

Speaking on Raidió na Gaeltachta this morning, Ferdia McCrann said that while the east and southeast will be the worst affected, Ulster will also be affected.

More information is expected to be forthcoming following the meeting which is taking place today.

Met Éireann issued a yellow weather warning at the weekend. The warning will remain in affect from today until Saturday, March 3rd.