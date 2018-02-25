Met Eireann predicting another extremely cold night in Donegal

Met Eireann is predicting a cold and frosty night in Donegal.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to between 0 and minus 2 degrees Celsius with moderate east or southeast breezes.

Tomorrow will be very cold with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be largely dry but there is the chance of an isolated snow flurry later in the day, especially in eastern areas. Maximum temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow weather alert with a low temperature warning for Ireland. The forecast is for low temperatures of -3 degrees Celsius overnight. The weather warning is valid until 9am in Monday.

Forecasters are predicting very cold weather in parts of Ireland this week. There will be snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday. The snow showers will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek, with significant and disruptive accumulations.