Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 25th

Nellie O'Donnell, Barnhill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

Remains reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eamon McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requeim Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am on Tuesday, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries please to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Emma Floyd (née Crawford), 12 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Emma Floyd (née Crawford), 12 Marian Villas, Donegal Town peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains reposing at her late residence at 12 Marian Villas, Donegal Town from 5pm until after the rosary at 10pm.

Remains leaving her late residence at 10.30 am on Monday to St Mary's Church, Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen (Katie) Gannon, Narin Road, Glenties

The death has occurred at Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit of Kathleen Gannon.

Her remains were reposing at the residential unit. Removal from there took place on Sunday to the home of her uncle Willie McNelis, Narin Road, Glenties and are reposing overnight.

Funeral from there on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in St Connell's Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in Murrisk Abbey Cemetery, Co Mayo.

No flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to Inbhear na Mara Residential Unit Comfort Fund c/o James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties or any family member.

Mickey O’ Donnell, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly Ards Beg, Gortahork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny Univesity Hospital of Mickey O’ Donnell, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly Ards Beg, Gortahork.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place on Saturday to his late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday going to St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

