Football final to take place in Gaoth Dobhair this evening

For the third year in a row the An Garda Síochána and Pobal le Chéile tré Spóirt football final will take place in Derrybeg this evening.

A total of six teams took part in the charity initiative and the teams were made up of members of the Garda Síochána and local men and women.

The final will be played at the Gweedore Celtic FC pitch.

The competition has been running for the last five weeks and all who took part in it have greatly enjoyed the fun and laughter on and off the pitch.

Money is being raised for six local charities as part of the initiative.