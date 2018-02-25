Donegal man completes Tokyo Marathon in memory of his mother

A Donegal man this morning notched up his tenth marathon when he completed the Tokyo Marathon.

Denis O'Donnell from Arranmore Island ran the marathon to raise funds for the Irish Heart Foundation and in memory of his mother.

The Tokyo Marathon is one of six world marathon majors - and it's the fourth major marathon completed by Denis.

He ran an impressive time of four hours, six minutes and 34 seconds in the Japanese capital. And so far he has raised over €4,000 for his charity.

The race was won by Kenya’s Dickson Chumba who cruised to victory, cutting the tape in a time of 2:05.30.

The women’s race was won by Ethiopia’s Birhane Dibaba who timed 2:19:51.