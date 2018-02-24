Gardaí: Death of 71-year-old Letterkenny man not suspicious

Gardai have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 71-year-old man whose body was found in a house in Letterkenny on Thursday night.

A Garda statement, issued on Saturday evening, said the Post Mortem examination on the man concluded earlier in the day.

Gardaí in Milford are continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body at Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene late on Thursday night and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The alarm was raised when a car associated with the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.