Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, February 24th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen (Katie) Gannon, Glenties

- Mickey O'Donnell, Gaoth Dobhair

- Nessa Molloy, Ardara

- Kay Gallagher née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe

- Sarah Veronica Mc Menamin Tirhillion , Termon

- Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness , Falcarragh

Kathleen (Katie) Gannon, Narin Road, Glenties



The death has occurred at Inbhear Na Mara Residential Unit of Kathleen Gannon.

Her remains are reposing at the residential unit from 8pm on Saturday. Removal from there on Sunday, at 10am to the home of her uncle Willie McNelis, Narin Road, Glenties and reposing overnight.

Funeral from there on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in St Connell's Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in Murrisk Abbey Cemetery, Co Mayo.

No flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to Inbhear na Mara Residential Unit Comfort Fund c/o James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties or any family member.

Mickey O’ Donnell, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly Ards Beg, Gortahork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny Univesity Hospital of Mickey O’ Donnell, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly Ards Beg, Gortahork.



Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place on Saturday to his late residence.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday going to St. Colmcille's Church, Cnoc Fola for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Nessa Molloy, Wood Road, Ardara

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nessa Molloy, Wood Road, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time tonight (Saturday) please from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Day Services Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara.



Kay Gallagher, née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Kay Gallagher née McLaughlin, Dromore, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake private please at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, 25th February at 11.20am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Sarah Veronica McMenamin, Tirhillion, Termon

The death has taken place of Sarah Veronica McMenamin, Tirhillion, Termon.

Remains reposing at the residence of her sister Mary and Francie Vaughan, Cratlagh, Milford.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 1pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Curran (née Devenney), Balliness, Falcarragh and formerly of Main Street, Falcarragh.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o John Ferry Funeral Director, Falcarragh.

