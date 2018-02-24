Councillor wants Tubridy apology for Coleman comment

Ryan Tubridy has been asked by a Donegal county councillor to apologise for an on-air comment about Ireland soccer star Seamus Coleman.

Coleman recently returned to football following a career-threateneing injury.

A picture of Coleman's double leg break during Ireland’s crunch World Cup Qualifer against Wales last March was shown on last Friday night’s Late Late Show as part of a segment about a press photographers’ awards show.

Commenting on the graphic image, Tubridy said: “Bend it like Beckham … thankfully Seamus is back in action playing two-and-a-half weeks ago for Everton”.



Cllr Tom Conaghan said: “Maybe it was just off-the-cuff, but he could make an apology.”