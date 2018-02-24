Post Mortem expected today on body of Letterkenny man

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out today on the body of the 71-year-old man which was found at a house in Letterkenny on Thursday night.

Gardai are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body at the house at Garryharry in the Glencar area of Letterkenny.

The alarm had been raised when a car associated with the man was found a short time earlier on Thursday night. It had been abandoned at Kirkstown, an area close to Garryharry.

Garda scenes of crime officers spent much of Friday examining the house.

The body of the man was due to be removed on Friday to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Saturday morning.