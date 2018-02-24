Welcome on board: Majella O'Donnell is new President of Arranmore Lifeboat Station

Majella O’Donnell is the new President of Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Majella met with the lifeboat crew at the station this week where she was warmly welcomed. Three new members were also welcomed on to the Lifeboat Crew.

Majella’s interest in seafaring began when her family, from Thurles in County Tipperary, went to Spiddal, County Galway on their annual holidays. Her father and mother Tom and Marion Roche, both keen sailors, often brought the family on board their boat and sailed the entire west coast of Ireland.

Majella, who has a house on Owey island, often pilots her own boat when visiting the island and was always aware of the role of the lifeboats in saving lives at sea.

On meeting the crew and Arranmore RNLI press officer, Nora Flanagan, Majella said how pleased she is to be part of this vital service.

“I’ve always had a huge passion for water safety and have been a great admirer of the work of the RNLI,” she said.

“I want to lend my support to the work the Arranmore Lifeboat crew do, not just as a figurehead of the station but to be actively involved and in the forefront of all aspects of the station to help the crew continue their role of saving lives at sea.

“I may not be a crew member of the lifeboat going out to sea but I think I can see my role as an asset, not only in fundraising, but listening to the needs of the crew, highlighting the importance of this vital service to all those who use the sea for business or pleasure and spreading the message of safety on the sea”

The station has also signed up three new crew members: Sebastian Sebo from Krackow in Poland, experienced sailor and mother of four boys, Sharon O’Donnell, and Erin McCafferty, who at 18 is the youngest crew member of the Arranmore Lifeboat and is currently studying for her leaving certificate at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada on the island.

Coxswain Jimmy Early said “We are delighted to welcome our new President, Majella and of course our new crew members, we welcome inclusivity and diversity and all our crew reflect those ideals.”

Jimmy Early, Nora Flanagan, Majella O’Donnell. John McHugh, John McCafferty, Erin McCafferty, Sebastian Sebo