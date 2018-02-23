Former Taoiseach in Donegal for Brexit conference

The former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will be attendance at a Brexit meeting which will be held in the Silver Tassie Hotel, Letterkenny this evening at 7pm.

The conference on Brexit is being organised by the former deputy Niall Blaney.

Also present at the meeting will be the Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Darragh O'Brien.

Mr. Blaney said he hopes members of all sectors will be present at the meeting where Mr. Ahern and O'Brien will be guest speakers.

“I hope that people from farming, fishing and all sectors of society will be present at the conference,” he said.

The public are urged to attend the meeting and ask questions.

Mr Blaney is stressing that while the event is being organised in conjunction with the Donegal Fianna Fáil Comhairle Ceanntair, it is not a political event.

He said he feels there has not been enough debate in relation to the issue of Brexit as of yet.

He said the current situation with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin in the north dictated that the issue must be revisited by the people of Donegal.