Owners of Tory Hotel speak of 'uncertainty' and being 'disheartened'

The owners of the Tory Island Hotel are ‘disheartened’ and ‘uncertain’ about the future of their business as the issue about the ferry continues on.

Islanders have been consistent in their belief that the ferry that is to begin servicing the island is not up to standard for the island.

The vessel, the ‘Queen of Aran’ is to begin servicing the island on April 1st. The vessel was built in 1976.

Tourism on Tory



The owner of the hotel on the island, ‘Óstán Radharc na Céíbhe,’ Patricia Doherty said: We were going to do renovations at the hotel but we weren’t able to because of uncertainty. It is not a good situation to be in.”

She said that tourists would prefer a fast boat to the island.

Sean and Patricia Doherty provide employment at the hotel during the summer.

She said that there is a lot of “uncertainty surrounding the future of the hotel on the island.”



Protest



Meanwhile, a protest is set to take place outside the offices of the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht on February 28th.

Pádraig Ó Dubhgáin a member of Comharchumann oileán Thoraigh said that, as yet, they have had had no correspondence from the relevant department as regards the ferry.

Pádraig Ó Dugáin, ball de Chomharchumann Thóraigh - Níl bunadh Thóraigh ag dul a thabhairt isteach agus níl glacadh ar bith leis an bhád farantóireachta atá beartaithe do sheirbhís an oileáin. #Toraigh pic.twitter.com/xsm2t3WFb9 February 20, 2018

He added that the subject of the ferry is one that everyone on the island is discussing on a daily basis.

He added that they want a ferry that is faster and that can be established at the island and that the ferry boat the ‘Queen of Aran’ will not be allowed to dock at the pier on the proposed date of April 1st as a blockade will be carried out.

“If the people of the island are not happy to use the service that will be given to them - it is pointless doing it because they will not use it. The issue is in the hands of the minister now,” he said.

Residents of Tory island protested outside the gates of Leinster House in Dublin on Wednesday, February 14th.