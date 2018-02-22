Popular priest departs from ordained ministry after 23 years

Following a long career in the priesthood a well known and respected curate has announced his departure from ordained ministry after almost a quarter of a century.

Father Ian Fee who spent a year as a curate in Ballyshannon and Bundoran posted to social media recently and announced his departure from the priesthood after having spent 23 years in ordained ministry.

News of his departure was reported in the Fermanagh Herald last week.

Last September, the Diocese of Clogher announced in its clerical changes that Father Ian Fee, the then curate of Bundoran-Ballyshannon (Magh Ene), was to take a leave of absence following a year in the parish where he was very well respected and liked among the parishioners.

Father Fee had also ministered in St. Michael's Parish, Enniskillen and in Aghalurcher (Lisnaskea /Maguiresbridge), Co. Fermanagh.

He has also served as a hospital and school chaplain in Fermanagh and held responsibility for organising one day retreats at Lough Derg.



Messages of support

Many of his former parishioners took to social media with messages of support for the popular priest who had made his personal decision and wished him well in his new endeavours in life.

Father Fee entered the seminary around thirty years ago as a young student.

A wonderful speaker, many of his sermons delivered while in St Joseph's Church, The Rock, in Ballyshannon were truly inspiring and his ability to communicate from the pulpit to his congregation was praised by many. Although he served in Ballyshannon only briefly, he made a huge impact on many people.

Popular curate

The popular curate who is an avid Star Wars fan is now to begin on a new chapter of his life.

The 47-year-old has now returned to live in the picturesque area of Lisnaskeagh.

Attempts to contact Mr. Fee were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the Clogher Diocese told the Fermanagh Herald last week: “We respect what is for Ian a very personal decision and we wish him well for the future.”