Protest set to take place at Letterkenny University Hospital this Saturday

The Still Waiting Health Campaign has organised a protest that will take place at Letterkenny University Hospital this Saturday.

The group are calling for an increase in bed capacity and restoration of staff levels.

The protest is to begin outside the gates of the hospital at 1pm and will proceed to the Market Square were a range of speakers will address the crowd.

The national coordinator of the campaign, Cyril Brennan, said it’s important for people across the county to be in attendance.

He said: "We are going to have a protest at one o'clock and we are asking everybody to come out."

He said: "It is time for the people to show their discontent."

He said that public representatives should be present on Saturday as those who are lying on trolleys or are on hospital lists cannot come to the protest themselves.